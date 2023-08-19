Forward player Alvaro Vazquez and FC Goa part ways

Goa [India], August 19 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have parted ways with forward Alvaro Vazquez, the club announced the departure through their social media handles on Saturday.

According to an ISL release, Vazquez joined the Gaurs on a two-year deal last season from Kerala Blasters FC. He played a crucial role for the Blasters during his first season in Indian Football, which saw his team reach the ISL final in the 2021-22 season.

There was much anticipation among FC Goa fans regarding his transfer, but the forward couldn't replicate his form from Kerala Blasters at his new club. Despite making 18 appearances for the Gaurs last season, the 32-year-old could only manage to score one goal and provide three assists, as the ISL side endured another challenging season in the league.

FC Goa have now undergone a comprehensive transformation, with Manolo Marquez taking over the reins. They have also enlisted Spanish forward Carlos Martinez to strengthen their attack. FC Goa and Martinez have been performing well in the ongoing Durand Cup so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor