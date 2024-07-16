France's all-time leading goal scorer Olivier Giroud announces international retirement after Euro 2024 heartbreak

New Delhi [India], July 16 : France's leading goal scorer, Olivier Giroud, announced his international retirement after the conclusion of Euro 2024.

The 37-year-old striker was a part of France's squad for Euro 2024 but crashed out of the tournament in the semi-final stage.

His hopes of ending his international career on a high in his final swansong ended on a bitter note. Spain handed France a 2-1 defeat in a nail-biting thriller to end Les Bleus' campaign in the Euro. Before the beginning of the competition, the seasoned striker had stated that the competition would mark his last dance in French colours.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker leaves the international stage as France's leading goal-scorer. During his illustrious career, he netted 57 goals in 137 appearances. He is also the country's third most-capped player after Hugo Lloris and Lillian Thuram.

Giroud took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note to announce his retirement, which read, "A page is now turning... I am flying towards other adventures. I am becoming, from now on, the first supporter of the Blues. This French team that I served for 13 years will remain forever engraved in my heart. It is my greatest pride and my most beautiful memory."

Giroud made his first appearance for France in 2011 against the United States under Laurent Blanc, who served as the head coach during that period.

He was also a part of France's squad that won the 2018 World Cup by defeating Croatia in the final. Throughout the tournament in Russia, Giroud failed to net a single goal for Les Bleus.

In the 2022 World Cup, Giroud found the back of the net four times as France stormed into the final to face Argentina. However, France failed to defend their title as they conceded defeat on penalties.

