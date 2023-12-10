Frankfurt crush Bayern 5-1 in Bundesliga

Berlin, Dec 10 Eintracht Frankfurt ended Bayern Munich's unbeaten run in the Bundesliga as Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe's brace paved the way for a hammering 5-1 victory in the 14th round.

The Eagles started with their guns blazing into the clash, as Fares Chaibi rattled the crossbar before Omar Marmoush poked home the rebound from close range to open the scoring with 12 minutes into game.

Bayern needed some time to gain a foothold into the encounter, and produced their first chances in the 25th minute when Harry Kane pulled wide from promising position while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting couldn't beat Frankfurt goalie Kevin Trapp from tight angle four minutes later, reports Xinhua.

It was the hosts who doubled their lead at the other end of the pitch. Dina Ebimbe shrugged off Bayern defenders Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano before beating custodian Manuel Neuer from close range at the half-hour mark.

Relentless Frankfurt made it three five minutes later, as Hugo Larsson finished off a counterattack after intercepting a misplaced pass from Joshua Kimmich.

The Bavarians showed signs of life in the closing stages of the first half when Kimmich drilled a pass from Leroy Sane into the top right corner from 18 meters.

Things went from bad to worse after the restart for Bayern. Dina Ebimbe dispossessed Upamecano and wrapped up his brace from inside the box, making it 4-1 on the scoreboards in the 50th minute.

Bayern couldn't put up resistance, while Frankfurt weren't done with the scoring and put the game to bed at the hour mark through Ansgar Knauff.

With the result, Bayern missed the chance to jump to the top of the standings, while Frankfurt stay on the seventh place.

"We didn't play well and made too many mistakes, and we were severely punished. Now we have to question ourselves how it is possible that we start a game like this," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

In the other matches, Union Berlin returned to winning ways after beating Monchengladbach 3-1; Leipzig moved 3-2 past 10-men Borussia Dortmund; Freiburg extended Wolfsburg's losing run as Michael Gregoritsch's goal was enough to reap all three points; Werder Bremen overpowered Augsburg 2-0; and Heidenheim edged Darmstadt 3-2 in the newcomers' clash.

On Friday, Hoffenheim stopped Bochum's five-game unbeaten run at 3-1.

