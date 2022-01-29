Fully deserved three points: Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was pleased with his team's performance as they defeated FC Goa 1-0 in Match 74 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Friday.

Daniel Chima Chukwu rewarded Jamshedpur FC for signing him in the January transfer window and scored the team's match-winning goal against FC Goa.

"Well, I don't know who the doubters were. Because for somebody like myself who's been in the game a long time and whatnot, a very highest level, that Chima is an outstanding player and always has been. For doubters, because he'd only scored two goals for SC East Bengal that he spent goal and I think you'd have to look into games," said Owen Coyle in a post-match press conference.

"You don't have to score goals to contribute to a team. That's what Daniel Chima does for us, that says his qualities. Chima is a champion, a very good mind. He's been very humble since he came into the group and his performance was outstanding today," he added.

The head coach further said that the team needs a bit of composure as they had been sitting idle for 17 days.

"I don't know those stats, having watched again that wasn't the case because we'd numerous opportunities. Ultimately, we scored the goal, we kept a clean sheet another one which is important. FC Goa had some chances but there's no doubt given the circumstances we went into the game," said the head coach.

"We were fully deserving we fully endorse the points today. We worked hard defensively. And when we took the chance we scored, we just needed a little bit of composure with the final pass but some of that was due to the fact that we hadn't trained we'd been idle for 17 days and but the spirit, the desire, the will to win speaks volumes as far," he added.

The 1-0 victory helped the Men of Steel to climb over Kerala Blasters. Jamshedpur FC now have 22 points from 12 games and sit second on the points table.

