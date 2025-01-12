"Game plan worked perfectly....": East Bengal coach Oscar despite loss to Mohun Bagan

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 12 : East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon commended his players' collective fighting spirit despite suffering a narrow 0-1 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the reverse fixture of the Kolkata Derby in Saturday's Indian Super League (ISL) doubleheader. He noted that the game plan worked well and expressed optimism about moving forward with it.

Jamie Maclaren's early goal broke the deadlock in the high-octane clash, giving a crucial lead to the Mariners. The Red and Gold Brigade created a couple of chances in the first half through PV Vishnu and Cleiton Silva, but a resolute defence line led by Alberto Rodriguez and Tom Aldred denied the visitors from getting the equalizer.

East Bengal FC were reduced to ten men in the 64th minute when experienced midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti received his second yellow card. Despite being a man down, Bruzon's team managed to create a few offensive moves, but Mohun Bagan SG goalkeeper Vishal Kaith recorded another clean sheet in the Kolkata Derby.

The Red and Gold Brigade shifted to a three-man defense, with Vishnu and Nishu Kumar operating as overlapping full-backs. Although they conceded an early goal, Bruzon's tactical adjustments effectively neutralized the Mariners' attacking threat, restricting them to just four shots on target.

Bruzon highlighted that his team successfully prevented Mohun Bagan SG from dominating the game, particularly by cutting off the threatening runs of Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco on the flanks.

"I think that the game plan worked perfectly, except for the last part of the game when the game was open; we blocked them in all the areas. I think that we stopped all the gaps, especially on the wings, making it a difficult game for both Manvir (Singh) and for Liston (Colaco), who are the players that like to have space," Bruzon said in the post-match press conference.

"In the centre of the pitch with the three centre-backs and the three midfielders, they (MBSG) were not dominating the game. They were not creating big chances, let us say. So I repeat, I think this is the way to keep moving forward. I understand that the result is not the result that we desire or that we wanted before the game, but the reality is that I have to praise my players because they made a huge effort, and even with 10 men, we were having our chances, especially in set pieces in the last part of the game," he added.

Hector Yuste failed to track Maclaren's clever run behind East Bengal FC's defensive line, allowing him to capitalize on Asish Rai's inch-perfect cross for the opening goal. Reflecting on the goal, Bruzon acknowledged that individual mistakes once again cost the team but reaffirmed his support for his players.

"I have to be on the side of my players always, in the good times and in the bad times," he said.

"I said it in the last game, and I have to say it again. Unfortunately, I need to repeat. When we win, we win together. When we lose, we lose together. However, individual mistakes are something that is out of scope. It has been crazy. It can happen one day, but when it starts to happen, game after game, it is a worry for me. It is really a worry, because we are not finding the solution, and we are repeating the same mistake," Bruzon analySed.

David Lalhlansanga, who recently scored against Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC, was included in the starting lineup for the Kolkata Derby. Explaining his decision to field Lalhlansanga over experienced players like Naorem Mahesh Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar, Bruzon answered, "The derby is not only about experience. It's about recent performances. So, adjusting and analyzing the rival. We started today the game in a very well-defined 5-3-2."

"I think that things were working well. And in particular, David, for me, he did a super game. He emptied all his deposit of fuel. He was jumping, and he was the player making the Mohun Bagan SG centre-backs go deeper, which allowed Cleiton (Silva) and Jeakson (Singh) to have, in some moments of the game, control of the central areas. So, I think that the decision of the first eleven was right. The system was right," Bruzon signed off.

