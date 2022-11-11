German 2014 World Cup hero Gotze back in international limelight

Berlin, Nov 11 His name is part of German history, at least when it comes to sports. The winning goal Mario Gotze scored in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina in Brazil's Maracana stadium might not have brought constant happiness to the then-22-year-old. It became a heavy burden he could hardly deal with.

Eight years later, the gifted midfielder is 30 years old and back as a part of Germany's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The dark years seem over as Gotze feels ready to return to the big stage after he struggled in the shirt of Bayern and Dortmund, reports Xinhua.

As it seemed impossible to meet expectations after his goal in Rio, he escaped national attention by joining PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands for two years.

His step back to the German national league in the summer of 2022 appeared risky in the perspective of many.

But Gotze seems to have made his conclusions, gaining internal peace, stepping into the limelight of a new life in the shirt of Eintracht Frankfurt and delivering top quality.

Some now speak of a fairy tale to see him back in Germany's team, and hope he and coach Hansi Flick are aware of what lies ahead.

Despite the time gone by, the scenes of July 13, 2014 have accompanied the midfielder throughout his life.

In the 88th minute, he entered the pitch in Rio de Janeiro with the words from the then-coach Joachim Low: "Show us you are better than Messi."

When appointing his 2022 squad, Flick, who was Low's assistant in 2014, spoke of Gotze as "a trump card" he intends to play out when needed and "a genius-like footballer."

The pre-tournament friendly against Oman on November 16 might become Gotze's 64th international, and his first since November 2017.

As it seems, having to go through dark times made Gotze stronger. Flick said he is in the best shape and able to go over 90 minutes three times a week.

The German coach has in mind to use the inspiring midfielder to unlocked packed defenses.

"He has actions and ideas nobody else has," Flick stated, adding that he has kept close contact with Gotze in recent years.

The midfielder has so far remained tight-lipped on his noteworthy return.

He silently seems to hope to be seen as one among many in Germany's squad; despite what happened back in 2014 when he made things better than Messi by scoring in the dying minutes of extra time.

