Girona go top as Barca scrape home in San Sebastian in La Liga

Madrid, Nov 5 Girona came back from behind to win a thrilling match 4-2 away to Osasuna and return to the top of La Liga.

Michel Sanchez's side made it 10 wins from 12 league games this campaign to put the pressure on Real Madrid, who now have to win at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday if they want to return to the top of the table.

Ivan Martin put Girona ahead in the 16th minute after finishing off a typical flowing move from the Catalan side, but Ante Budimir leveled in the 25th minute after Girona keeper, Pablo Gazzaniga could only parry a shot to his feet.

Budimir's 54th-minute header gave Osasuna the lead, but it only lasted until the 71st minute when Artem Dovbyk got onto a cross at the far post.

Dovbyk then turned provider for Viktor Tsygankov to fire Girona back in front with 10 minutes left to play and Aleix Garcia assured the win in the last minute.

Atletico Madrid missed a chance to go leaders for 24 hours on Friday night when Diego Simeone's side lost 2-1 away to Las Palmas.

Kirian Rodriguez scored with a shot from outside the penalty area and Benito Ramirez fired home at the near post in the second half to render useless Alvaro Morata's late consolation effort for the visitors.

Ronald Araujo scored a header in the last minute of injury time to give FC Barcelona a 1-0 win away to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Real Sociedad had enjoyed the best chances of the game and Marc Andre Ter Stegen kept Barca in the game in the first half, but with the home side tiring, Araujo won the game with a header that was given the OK by the VAR after it was originally ruled out for offside.

Willian Jose and Ayoze Perez were both on target to give Betis a 2-0 win at home to Mallorca, whose chances of taking anything from the game were just about ended with Omar Mascarell's 45th-minute sending-off.

Celta Vigo remain without a home win this season, while Sevilla have yet to win a game since the arrival of Diego Alonso after the two teams drew 1-1 in a windswept Vigo on Saturday evening.

Carl Starfelt headed Celta ahead in the 21st minute before they were reduced to 10 men when Renato Tapia was sent off for a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Youssef En-Nesyri leveled for Sevilla with seven minutes left to play, but Celta were furious when referee Hernandez Hernandez initially awarded them an injury-time penalty for Jesus Navas pulling down Tasos Douvikas, only for the VAR to change his decision.

