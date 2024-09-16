Girona head coach backs youngster Lamine Yamal to reach Lionel Messi's level

Girona [Spain], September 16 : Girona head coach Michel believes that FC Barcelona's young sensation Lamine Yamal is a player who can reach Lionel Messi's level.

Yamal starred for FC Barcelona against Girona with a brace during their 4-1 win at Montilivi in La Liga. Yamal's heroics helped head coach Hansi Flick extend his win streak to five.

After witnessing the 17-year-old spread his magic on the field, Michel feels that Yamal has the potential to reach Barcelona's icon, Messi.

"Lamine is a difference-maker. For me, he is already one of the best players in the world at 17 years of age. It is difficult to imagine that after Messi another [like him] would come along, but I hope that Lamine keeps improving because he's a player who can reach that level," Michel told reporters, as quoted by Goal.com.

In the opening five matches, Yamal has netted three goals and is one goal shy of becoming the joint-leading scorer in La Liga. The young Spaniard is the second-highest joint-leading goal scorer in the league and is only behind his compatriot Robert Lewandowski.

His all-rounded attacking display is one of the most notable attributes of his performances. He is the leading assist provider in La Liga with a tally of four.

Yamal rose to success after playing a crucial role in Spain's Euro 2024 title-winning campaign. He netted a goal and registered four assists to help Spain to its fourth Euro title, the most by any nation in the history of the competition.

Yamal will be eager to continue his hot form in Barcelona's upcoming fixtures. Flick's side will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign with a trip to France, where Monaco will host them on Thursday.

After their Champions League clash, Barcelona will head to the Estadi de la Ceramica to face Villarreal on Sunday.

