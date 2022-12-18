Golden Boot winners at each FIFA World Cup
By IANS | Published: December 18, 2022 09:45 AM 2022-12-18T09:45:03+5:30 2022-12-18T10:00:13+5:30
Doha, Dec 18 Going into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ...
Doha, Dec 18 Going into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are favourites to win the Golden Boot award, given to the top goal-scorer of the tournament. Both men have 5 goals each in the tournament so far.
This will be Messi's final shot at winning the World Cup, a trophy that has eluded his glittering cabinet in his illustrious career.
Below is the list of FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners (inputs from Xinhua):
1930 - Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) - 8 goals
1934 - Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) - 5 goals
1938 - Leonidas (Brazil) - 7 goals
1950 - Ademir (Brazil) - 9 goals
1954 - Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) - 11 goals
1958 - Just Fontaine (France) - 13 goals
1962 - Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sanchez (Chile) - 4 goals
1966 - Eusebio (Portugal) 9 goals
1970 - Gerd Muller (West Germany) - 10 goals
1974 - Grzegorz Lato (Poland) - 7 goals
1978 - Mario Kempes (Argentina) - 6 goals
1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy) - 6 goals
1986 - Gary Lineker (England) - 6 goals
1990 - Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) - 6 goals
1994 - Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) - 6 goals
1998 - Davor Suker (Croatia) - 6 goals
2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil) - 8 goals
2006 - Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 5 goals
2010 - Thomas Muller (Germany), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), David Villa (Spain), Diego Forlan (Uruguay) - 5 goals
2014 - James Rodriguez (Colombia) - 6 goals
2018 - Harry Kane (England) - 6 goals
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app