Golden Boot winners at each FIFA World Cup

Doha, Dec 18 Going into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are favourites to win the Golden Boot award, given to the top goal-scorer of the tournament. Both men have 5 goals each in the tournament so far.

This will be Messi's final shot at winning the World Cup, a trophy that has eluded his glittering cabinet in his illustrious career.

Below is the list of FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners (inputs from Xinhua):

1930 - Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) - 8 goals

1934 - Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) - 5 goals

1938 - Leonidas (Brazil) - 7 goals

1950 - Ademir (Brazil) - 9 goals

1954 - Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) - 11 goals

1958 - Just Fontaine (France) - 13 goals

1962 - Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sanchez (Chile) - 4 goals

1966 - Eusebio (Portugal) 9 goals

1970 - Gerd Muller (West Germany) - 10 goals

1974 - Grzegorz Lato (Poland) - 7 goals

1978 - Mario Kempes (Argentina) - 6 goals

1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy) - 6 goals

1986 - Gary Lineker (England) - 6 goals

1990 - Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) - 6 goals

1994 - Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) - 6 goals

1998 - Davor Suker (Croatia) - 6 goals

2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil) - 8 goals

2006 - Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 5 goals

2010 - Thomas Muller (Germany), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), David Villa (Spain), Diego Forlan (Uruguay) - 5 goals

2014 - James Rodriguez (Colombia) - 6 goals

2018 - Harry Kane (England) - 6 goals

