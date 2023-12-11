Granada vs Athletic Club suspended in La Liga after home fan suffers heart attack

Madrid, Dec 11 Sunday's La Liga clash between Granada and Athletic Club Bilbao was suspended after a supporter of the home side passed away after suffering a heart attack in the stands.

Play was initially stopped in the 18th minute with Athletic leading 1-0 through Inaki Williams' goal, after Athletic keeper Unai Simon notified the assistant referee of a commotion in the stands behind him provoked by the medical emergency, reports Xinhua.

The medical staff of both clubs rushed to try and assist, but after 20 minutes of the play being halted, referee Ortiz Arias took the players into the dressing room and around 40 minutes later, the game was suspended when it was confirmed that the supporter had passed away.

"We are deeply sorry for the death of the Granada supporter, and we send our sympathy to his family and the Granada supporters. It is a shame the game had to be suspended, but there is nothing more important than a life," commented Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte, who said that both clubs were "working to find a new date" to finish off the game.

