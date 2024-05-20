Great achievement for me: Kevin De Bruyne on winning PL title with Manchester City

Manchester [UK], May 20 : Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said his side's fourth Premier League (PL) title in a row is a great achievement for him personally.

Phil Foden's brace and Rodri's stunner helped City win the Premier League title four times in a row after beating West Ham United by 3-1. Mohammed Kudus scored the lone goal for West Ham.

Speaking after the final PL match against West Ham, De Bruyne said he had a tough year after failing to play half of the league matches due to injury but a strong comeback.

"I had a tough year being out, but to come back in the way that I did to help the team win and to be at a good level is a great achievement for me this season personally," De Bruyne was quoted by Manchester City's official website as saying.

The Manchester City midfielder added that they had a tough battle with Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race this season.

"It feels as amazing as the first one, we've worked so hard, it's been a tough battle with Arsenal and Liverpool this year, and to be here again, doing something historic is amazing," he added.

He praised his City teammates and said it's not a team with big egos but enjoys playing with each other.

"The manager sets the standards, but this team enjoys playing with each other. It's not a team with big egos, it's a team who enjoy playing around with each other and having fun, like today, we ran like crazy because we want to perform well," he added.

Recapping the match, it took just 79 seconds for Phil Foden to put the Blues ahead, before doubling the advantage in the 18th minute by heading the ball over the line, which was assisted by Jeremy Doku's cross.

However, West Ham reduced the lead to just one as Mohammed Kudus scored a goal just before halftime (the 42nd minute) through a scissors kick.

At halftime, City were leading the West Han team 2-1.

In the 59th minute, Rodri scored a goal that doubled Manchester City's lead. After this goal, there was no looking back as the side clinched it's fourth consecutive title in the Premier League.

