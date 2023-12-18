Guardiola 'Pleased and excited' by Man City's prospect of FIFA Club World Cup

Jeddah, Dec 18 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is "excited and very pleased" at the prospect of his side's bid to try and secure FIFA Club World Cup glory this week.

The treble winners qualified for the tournament by virtue of their Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in June. They begin our campaign on Tuesday with a semi-final clash against Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds, who are the 2022 AFC Champions League winners.

Guardiola's side jetted out for the showpiece global club tournament in Saudi Arabia, straight after Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

For City, it’s a first-ever foray into the Club World Cup with the Club also seeking to become the first team in English history to win the quintet of league, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

But Guardiola, who triumphed with Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the tournament, sees guiding City into this competition as a moment to relish and delight in.

“We love to go to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. I am very pleased and excited to go there to try to win it, of course. It’s nice (the possibility of being world champions). It’s a goal we could not have imagined to be there, but we are there," Guardiola said.

City flew out to Jeddah for the Club World Cup on the back of what was a frustrating 2-2 Premier League draw with Palace at the Etihad. They are now five points behind leaders Arsenal, but have qualified for the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

And Guardiola hopes the Club World Cup can help his side recover their winning touch as they go in search of a fourth trophy of 2023. "To play this tournament you need to be there and fly there, and we will see the environment, then play Urawa and try get to the final. It’s nice," he added.

The Club World Cup has already kicked off, and City's semi-final rivals secured their spot in the final four by defeating Leon, the Mexican team that claimed their first CONCACAF Champions Cup title back in June.

