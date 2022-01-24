Happy that Brandon Fernandes got some minutes: FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira

FC Goa failed to make the most of an opportunity to close the gap on the teams in the Indian Super League 2021-22 play-offs spots, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bengaluru FC on Sunday at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

FC Goa took the lead in the 41st minute, with Australian centre-back Dylan Fox scoring his maiden ISL goal for the club off an assist by Jorge Ortiz. The lead lasted only till the hour-mark, when Sunil Chhetri equalised for the Blues.

In the post-match press conference, Head Coach Derrick Pereira opined that the result was 'fair'.

"Taking the prevailing situation into consideration both the teams are suffering because of COVID-19. Also, considering our previous result (loss) against SC East Bengal, we did well against an in-form team in Bengaluru FC. The first 15 minutes or so were tough for us. They put us under a lot of pressure, but then we got back, created chances and controlled parts of the game. We could do better - but considering the result alone, I think today's 1-1 draw is fair." explained FC Goa Head Coach Derrick Pereira.

Despite enjoying 57 per cent of the ball-possession and creating more chances than Bengaluru FC, the FC Goa team could only muster two shots on target. The 59-year-old tactician admitted that it is something that the team needs to work on.

"That has been among our biggest concerns throughout this season. We've been creating chances but are struggling to score. We have to improve our composure and decision-making in front of the goal." said FC Goa Head Coach Derrick Pereira.

One of the chief positives from the match was the long-awaited return of Brandon Fernandes. The midfield talisman was sidelined with injury since October 2021 and made his first appearance of the league season on Sunday.

When asked about Brandon's first start and when it could happen, Derrick Pereira said, "Once we feel that he is 100 per cent, he'll start. I'm happy that he got some minutes in today's match - we wanted to see how comfortable he would be. I think he did well. Hopefully, he'll get a start soon after completing two or three more full training sessions with the team."

The draw against Bengaluru FC meant that FC Goa continue at ninth place on the ISL 2021-22 points table.

The FC Goa Head Coach finally spoke on the team's performances so far."The players are working hard and giving their best in training. Except for our previous match (against SCEB), we did well in almost every other game dominating, creating chances but finishing has been a concern for us. Hence that's where we're looking to improve the most." said FC Goa Head Coach Derrick Pereira.

FC Goa enjoyed the lion's share of ball-possession, but a lack of cutting edge in front of goal caused them to drop points.

( With inputs from ANI )

