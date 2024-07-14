Harry Kane labels Lamine Yamal as 'one of the most difficult players' ahead of EURO 2024 final

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Ahead of the final match of the EURO 2024 final match, England skipper Harry Kane said that Lamine Yamal will be 'one of the most difficult players' in the upcoming match of the marquee event.

Spain will take on England in the final match of the EURO 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Kane wished Yamal a happy 17th birthday and said that the young Spanish player plays without any fear and enjoys himself.

"I want to wish him a happy birthday. He's a fantastic player. At 17 years old, to do this in a tournament like this says a lot about him. You can see that he plays without fear, with freedom, enjoying himself... He's going to be one of the most difficult players in the match. I want to congratulate him on what he's done so far," Kane was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

Spain confirmed their spot in the final in the tournament after beating France 2-1 in the first semi-final match. Meanwhile, England beat Netherlands 1-2 in the second semi-final match with the help of Ollie Watkins' late goal.

Gareth Southgate's men write their names in the history book as the Three Lions are set to play a final of a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time. The team also is now one step closer to ending their 58-year wait to win a major tournament.

England confirmed their spot in the final of the marquee tournament for the second consecutive time. Last time in EURO 2020, England faced Italy in the final game but failed to get hold of the trophy after a heartbreaking defeat on penalties.

Recapping the Three Lions' previous match against Netherlands, the game started with the Netherlands dominating the first ten minutes of the match. Xavi Simons gave an early lead to the Dutch after his stunning goal outside the English box. Simons picked the ball on the left side of the box and drove it towards the penalty box before unleashing a stunner.

Harry Kane delivered for England after he scored the equaliser in the 18th minute. Kane placed the ball towards the left side of the box, and even though the Dutch goalkeeper jumped on the right side, he had no chance to save the shot.

Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal in the dying moments of the match in the added minutes of the second half. Watkins turned well in the right side of the Dutch box after receiving the ball from Cole Palmer and placed a shot towards the goal from an acute angle, which was impossible for the Netherlands goalkeeper to save it.

