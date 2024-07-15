Harry Kane was not himself in EURO 2024: Gary Lineker

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Former footballer Gary Lineker said that England skipper Harry Kane 'was not himself' in the recently concluded EURO 2024.

Kane scored three goals after playing seven matches in the 2024 edition of the prestigious tournament. The Three Lions skipper displayed a sluggish performance in the final against Spain and was subbed off in the 61st minute of the match.

England continue their 58-year trophyless drought after conceding a 2-1 defeat against the Spane on Sunday.

Speaking at The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker pointed out Kane's age while talking about his poor performance in the tournament.

"Part of [looking to] the future in my mind was what England do, what does Harry Kane do? He was not himself in this tournament. He's in his 30s now. When I was 30, 31, my legs started to go. I retired from international football at 32. At 31 that was happening [legs going] and it's horrible, it's horrible," Lineker was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

England became the first team to lose the final two consecutive times.

England's struggle to keep possession in their favour against a team like Spain came back to haunt them in the final. Throughout the game, they only had a 34 per cent share of the ball in comparison to Spain's 66.

Spain made most of the ball share and racked up 16 shots, with six on target. In reply, England fired nine shots, with four of them ending up on the target.

In the first half, both teams defended well and could only muster up a shot each on target. Spain put their foot on the accelerator and took the lead moments after the second half began. Lamine Yamal with a brilliant piece of play on the right, found Willams in the open space on the other end. The youngster effortlessly slotted it into the back of the net.

England eventually managed to equalise in the 73rd minute following a first-time shot. Neville felt that England's lack of ability to control the game could have seen them trail by more goals before the equaliser.

In the 86th minute, Oyarzabal poked the ball into the back of the net to seal Spain's fourth Euro title.

