Have to be at our absolute best against Bengaluru FC: Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle wants his team to be their best selves and not get carried away with the results in their latest games, as his side clashes with Bengaluru FC in match 36 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Coyle heaped praise on his team and admitted he's delighted with his players after last game's 4-0 victory over Odisha FC but urged them to be focused on the Bengaluru FC game.

"I've always said this before that people judge based on the results. If you look at the individual performance of Bengaluru and look at each and every game that they've played, you'll know that they have been in control. So, I'm under no illusions as to how difficult the game against Bengaluru is going to be," said Owen Coyle in a pre-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"They have a wonderful coach, they have a quality set of players, and we know as a group that it's going to be a tough game. We have to be focused and be at our very best because it's a wonderful team, and they, certainly, in my opinion, should have more points than they have at this moment of time," he added.

The head coach said the team will be approaching the upcoming games one game at a time as it is a very tight fixture.

"We will approach the games as we've approached the previous ones and it really is one game at a time because it is such a tight fixture list. We have injury concerns, and we'll have that almost every game, so it would be very naive to look too far ahead," said the head coach.

"We have to focus on the Bengaluru game and make sure we're fresh and ready to give our best and be our best, and if we are, of course, we feel it's a game we can win. But it will be a difficult game because Bengaluru are a tough side," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

