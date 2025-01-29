"He is the right man": Kulusevski defendsTottenham manager Postecoglou amid winless run

London [UK], January 29 : Dejan Kulusevski has backed under-fire Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou and said the club is paying the cost of not having enough fit players.

Tottenham have dropped to 15th place in the Premier League after they conceded a 2-1 defeat against Leicester. With another defeat, Tottenham's winless run extended to seven games.

Amid their dwindling form, Kulusevski feels the recent results are a result of their injury crisis. In recent weeks, Tottenham's injury list has hit double figures, leaving them tattered for the hectic run of fixtures.

"Opinions change. I don't listen to anyone because I know the truth, and I see the truth from my side. It is not important what people say. It has never been, actually. The league is very bad, and the game on Sunday was tough to lose, but you have to stay clear-minded and focus on the goals," Kulusevski said as quoted from Sky Sports.

"We have made mistakes, don't get me wrong. We have made a lot of mistakes. But we are 11 fit players, or 10 fit players, in four competitions. That's not OK, and that's why the team is paying the price, in the league especially. You can look at the manager, you can look at the players. But I think it's bigger than that. It's everything involved," he added.

Kulusevski came out in defence of Postecoglou, who has been at the receiving end of criticism. According to the Swedish winger, Postecoglou is the right man to steer the club through the difficult phase.

"Yeah, I agree with him. Three cups, we're doing really well in the cups. I think we can do big things in these last four months. We played beautifully against (Manchester) United, City away 4-0, and yeah, we're behind him," he said.

"I have to fight for him because I believe in that football too. Yeah, he is the right man," he added.

