"He wants to play next match": Tchouameni provides major update on Kylian Mbappe's injury

Dortmund [Germany], June 23 : Ahead of France's clash against Poland in the Group D match of the ongoing EURO 2024, Les Bleus midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni gave a major update on skipper Kylian Mbappe's injury and said that the attacker wants to play in their upcoming match of the tournament.

During the match against Austria in the EURO 2024, Mbappe suffered a massive blow after he fractured his nose in the 86th minute of the game. Mbappe was immediately taken off the field and Olivier Giroud replaced him against Austria.

Following Mbappe's injury, there have been many reports surfaced where it was stated that the French international would be sidelined for their next 15 games. In France's previous match against the Netherlands, Mbappe was on the bench but did not get minutes during the game.

Tchouameni cleared all the doubts and said that Mbappe is keen to play France's next match. The French midfielder added that his skipper is getting used to wearing the mask.

Tchouameni also heaped praise on Mbappe and said that the 25-year-old can bring a lot on the field for France when he's playing.

"I think he wants to play the next match. His mask? He's getting used to it. He might like to play without it, but the doc isn't going to give him the choice! When he's on the field he will bring us a lot of things," Tchouameni was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

Mbappe made his international debut in 2017 after that he played 80 matches and scored 47 goals for the Les Blues. Recently, Mbappe made a shocking move after he joined Real Madrid for free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

France had a great start to the EURO 2024 after they beat Austria 1-0 with the help of an own goal in the first half. However, Mbappe-less France had to share points with the Netherlands in their previous match of the tournament.

Currently, Les Blues are standing in second place on Group D standings with four points after winning one of two games. They will be looking forward to clinching a win in their upcoming match and qualifying for the knock stage of the EURO 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor