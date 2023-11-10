"He will be back": Erik Ten Hag backs Rashford to bounce back from barren run

Manchester [UK], November 10 : Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag has backed out of form Marcus Rashford to bounce back and return to scoring ways ahead of their clash against Luton Town in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

In the current season, the dynamic English winger has scored a single goal in 14 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions. Ten Hag has been on the receiving end for sticking with Rashford and not substituting him despite his barren run.

His red card during United's loss to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League further brought him on the radar of criticism. But Ten Hag has the belief that Rashford will bounce back and he will score goals when the team starts to play better.

"I think he's not happy, we are not happy. We have expectations, he has high expectations of himself At this moment, he is not in his best form. But I know he will be back. I know when the team is playing better, he will play better, he will score goals. I am confident of that. This season he will improve and score goals, he's totally in the team and aware of everything. He will be back on track. That can happen very quickly. Sometimes you need only one game, I'm sure he will get there," Ten Hag said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from Sky Sports.

The newly promoted Luton will back themselves to pull off a result as United have lost three out of their last four games. But Ten Hag is adamant about his side mounting a comeback.

"We are very disappointed to lose any game but finally it's about the end result," says Ten Hag. "It's always about a process, thinking about a process and managing the process. That's the only thing I focus on. We often proved that we can, like [in the recent wins against] Fulham at Brentford, overcome big setbacks," Ten Hag added.

