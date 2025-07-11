Helsinki Cup: Minerva Academy in Round-16 with thumping 7-0 win

New Delhi [India], July 11: Minerva Academy FC has made a thumping start in the knockouts of the Helsinki Cup 2025. The Indian club made it to the pre-quarter finals by defeating Finland's club GrIFK 7-0 in the Round of 32. Earlier, Minerva had won all four matches in the group stage. Twenty-four goals were scored, not a single goal was conceded.

GrIFK is a big club in Finland and many good footballers are the gift of this place. It is known for football. It started in 1925. This club has a strong identity in the youth football of Finland. Known for its technical discipline and strong grassroots system, but it could not stand in front of Minerva.

From the beginning of the match, Minerva took control of the game. His control on the ball was visible. Kept the opposition team under pressure with fast speed and accurate passing. Raj scored a brilliant hat-trick. Every time he reached the box, GrIFK's defense was in a tizzy. Chetan also scored a powerful goal. Yohenba showed individual skills and scored after a brilliant move. Rajesh and Reesan also scored goals to further strengthen the team's victory. This victory wasn't just about the scoreline it was about the statement Minerva made. They've now played five matches, scored an incredible 31 goals, and still haven't conceded a single one. Their dominance in the group stage saw them finish at the top with 12 points, well ahead of Icelandic sides KR and Afturelding, and Finnish clubs HJK/2 and LoPa all of whom had international pedigree and local familiarity with the conditions.

Minerva's defence line remained strong. The midfield did constant high pressing. The forward line converted every opportunity into a goal. Now the team has reached the Round of 16. This confident team is no longer an underdog but has become a contender for the title. Now the echo of Minerva can be heard everywhere in Helsinki.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor