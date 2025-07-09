Helsinki Cup: Minerva registered its fourth win, creating history by winning the match 9-0

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Minerva Academy FC's victory campaign continued on the second day in the Helsinki Cup 2025, and the team kept scoring goals continuously. The team has maintained its top position in Group A by defeating two big football clubs of Iceland.

In the first match, Minerva defeated KR Reykjavik 9-0. After this, in another match, they ended the day by defeating Afturelding 3-0. In four matches, the team did not concede a single goal and won all the matches. Minerva now has 12 points, and the goal difference is +24.

The team played its first match against KR Reykjavik. It is the most successful club in Iceland. Formed in 1899, this club has been the champion of Iceland 27 times. They were considered among the contenders for victory, but Minerva's young players dominated from the very beginning. Raj scored the first goal.

After this, Chetan scored two brilliant goals. Punshiba also scored two goals. The KR team completely fell apart in front of Minerva's attack. The match was won by Minerva 9-0. This was the biggest margin score of the tournament so far, and Minerva made the record in its name.

The second match was against Afturelding. This club was formed in 1909 and has recently reached the top league of Iceland. The team is known for preparing young players. Raj scored the first goal for Minerva in this match as well. Punshiba continued her form by scoring another goal. The third goal was scored by Kabir. With this win, Minerva kept its fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Minerva Academy FC is at the top of Group A with four wins in four matches. It is six points ahead of the second-placed team KR (IS). The team has not conceded a single goal so far. Strong defence, aggressive play and teamwork have made Minerva the strongest contender in the tournament.

The victory over two big Icelandic teams has showcased the strength of Indian youth football to the world. Their game is being praised everywhere. Now, in the final round of the tournament, Minerva has emerged as a strong contender for the title.

