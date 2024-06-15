"He's absolutely incredible": John Stones heaps praise on Foden ahead of England Euro 2024 opener

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Manchester City and England defender John Stones has backed his teammate Phil Foden to leave his mark in the ongoing Euro 2024 in Germany after enjoying a sensational season in the Premier League.

Foden, who plays alongside Stones for Manchester City, enjoyed an incredible season in front of goal. The 24-year-old netted 19 goals and registered eight assists, which helped Manchester City lift their fourth consecutive Premier League title. The Blues became the first team to achieve the feat.

He was recognised for his sensational season and was crowned Premier League Player of the Year and Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

Stones believes that Foden will bring his quality to the England team and could become the player of the tournament.

"Yes. I'm biased. I think he's absolutely incredible. First, how he plays the game, so silky, playing like he's in the park. I feel like he has brought so much to his game. Goals, maturity, knowing of situations, his pressing," Stones said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"This season has been incredible for him and I hope and I'm sure he will bring that to the tournament." I think it probably suits Phil that maybe that [spotlight] is not all on him. We all know the quality that he's got, what he can bring and does for the team. I think in these occasions, it's where it brings it out of you and maybe it's time to show the world what he can really do," he added.

Stones is hopeful that this time Foden stays fit and away from injury after last time injury confined him to the sidelines.

"Hopefully he stays fit and healthy for everyone, especially Phil, I know he was frustrated at the last Euros. He got an injury on his foot which kind of stopped him because he was playing incredibly and training really well. That kind of stopped him," Stones said.

"I feel Phil is someone who doesn't feel anything on the outside, he just plays the game so freely. I hope he comes and does what Phil can do for us, which I know he wants to. He is very proud of being here and representing his country," he added.

Placed in Group C, England will begin their quest to lift the first major men's trophy in 58 years against Serbia on Monday at the Veltins-Arena.

