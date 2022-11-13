Hosts Qatar announces squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Hosts Qatar have announced the final list of the national team players for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Qatar, popularly called Al Annabi, will make their World Cup debut in the opening match against Ecuador at 7pm on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium, which is about 30 km from Doha. Qatar’s head coach Felix Sanchez has gone with an experienced squad for the country’s maiden World Cup appearance.

Sanchez will be hoping the Maroons will be able to repeat their historic triumph at the Asian Cup in 2019. He has backed many of the same players who made their mark in that tournament, including Al-Moez Ali, who was the top scorer with nine goals. Qatar’s 31-year-old captain, Hassan Al Haidos, is set to notch up his 170th cap on the opening day of the World Cup when the hosts take on Ecuador. After facing Ecuador on November 20, Qatar will take on Senegal on November 25 and the Netherlands on November 29.

Qatar squad: Akram Afif, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Al Haidos (captain), Tariq Salman, Abdul Karim Hassan, Ali Asad, Muhammad Waad, Mishaal Barshim, Musab Khader, Salem Al Hajri, Mustafa Tariq Mishaal, Ismail Muhammad, Bassam Al-Rawi, Asim Madbo, Karim Boudiaf, Al-Moez Ali, Muhammad Muntari, Ahmed Alaa, Hammam Al-Amin, Youssef Hassan, Abdulaziz Hatem, Nayef Al-Hadrami, Khaled Munir and Jassem Jaber.