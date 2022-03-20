Hyderabad win ISL 2022 as they beat Kerala Blasters on penalties

Hyderabad won the 2022 ISL title as they defeated Kerala Blasters on penalties in the final on Sunday. Rahul KP had put Kerala ahead but Sahil Tavora equalised for Hyderabad to take the match to extra time and ultimately, penalties.Hyderabad FC qualified after a 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite losing the second leg of the semi-final 0-1.

Hyderabad had won the first leg 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters entered the ISL final for the first time since 2016 after playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC and pipped the League Shield winners 2-1 on aggregate over double leg semi-finals. In the first leg, Sahal Abdul Samad scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Kerala.

