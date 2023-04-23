I apologise to everyone: Cristian Stellini after Tottenham's humiliating defeat against Newcastle

Newcastle [United Kingdom], April 23 : Tottenham manager Cristian Stellini apologised to the fans after Tottenham endured a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham conceded five goals inside 20 minutes of the first half and their hope of making their place in the Top 4 spot ended at that moment.

"First of all, I apologise to everyone, because the start of this performance was really, really unacceptable," said Cristian Stellini after the match to Spursplay as quoted by Tottenham.

"We have to analyse, take a breath, and understand what happened from the start in an important game like today... we have to take a breath and don't speak too much. The best thing we can say is that we apologise to everyone, the second is to analyse why, and if the change of system affected this performance because the performance in the first 25 minutes was really bad."

Stellini adopted a different system for the crucial game and it was evident in their style of play from the very first moment. The system ended up backfiring completely and Tottenham was left with a lot to do in the second half.

"We didn't speak a lot. We changed the system and the only thing we could say was that we had to play much better in the second half and prepare for the next game. I didn't want to lose the second half. It was important to find a bit of confidence, if you can, after a game like this. Now, we have to be responsible. We have to go back to our stadium, back after this performance. We have to throw this feeling away, immediately," Stellini added.

Tottenham's next game could decide their position in the Premier League as they are set to face Manchester United on Friday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

