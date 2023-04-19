I don't know where we will end up, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after dominating victory against Leeds

Leeds [United Kingdom], April 19 : Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been on a rollercoaster ride since the beginning of the season. They registered a thumping 6-1 victory over Leeds United on Tuesday. Yet it still remains unclear on which position Liverpool would end up at the end of the season.

In the present scenario Liverpool will end the season trophyless, the only result that they can achieve this season will be a spot in the Top 4 of the Premier League. The Reds currently sit in eighth position with 47 points and 9 points behind the UEFA Champions League spot.

"Where will we end up, I don't know. But it will go on after the season. That's why we need all the results and performances to build on and understand, so we can build something new, something slightly different," Jurgen Klopp said in the post-match conference.

This is the fourth game in the season in which Liverpool has scored six or more goals. Even though Liverpool may be unable to get something out of this season they can still build upon their top-tier performances.

"If we can't get anything this season, then we have to build on good performances. I'm thinking like that instead of thinking where we will end up. I have no clue if we can get close but it's not too important. I would like to see us with the same desire, passion and understanding that we showed tonight. It's our job to find that consistency."

"In general we need to be better protected because we've conceded too many counterattacks when losing the ball in the wrong moment. Trent played a really good game and when we lost the ball the reaction was completely different even if we didn't lose too many balls as we were calm apart from the goal we conceded. The formation suits us much better," Klopp continued.

"It was the best game we played this season, from many different aspects."

"Controlling the game, we caused a lot of mistakes from Leeds. Sensational goals. We counter-pressed the best we have [since] long ago. In the 92nd minute, we lose the ball and four players chase the ball. It was outstanding and exactly what we wanted," Klopp concluded.

Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on 22nd April at Anfield Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor