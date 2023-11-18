I-League 2023-24: Aniket Panchal’s last-minute strike fetches NEROCA FC season’s first win

Kalyani (West Bengal), Nov 18 Aniket Panchal scored the winner in the second-half added time (90+1 minutes) as NEROCA FC defeated debutants Namdhari Football Club for I-League 2023-24 season’s first win on Saturday.

Namdhari Football Club’s first outing away from home didn’t prove to be a memorable one as they went down to NEROCA FC 1-2 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

NERCOCA, on the other hand, have a reason to celebrate as it was their first three-pointer this season. And for that, the major credit should go to Aniket Panchal, who scored the winning goal for them during the add-one time.

NEROCA shot into the lead in the 37th minute through Anongshangbam Sushil Meitei, but Namdhari levelled the scores in the 63rd minute when their Spanish midfielder Imanol Arana Sadaba found the target.

The Punjab side, however, had to return home empty-handed as Panchal made all the difference between the two teams.

Both Namdhari FC and NEROCA FC have four points each though the latter have played five matches compared to Namdhari’s four.

