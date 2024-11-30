I-League 2024-25: Hosts Aizawl FC leave debutants SC Bengaluru empty-handed

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 30 : Aizawl FC celebrated their first victory of the 2024-25 I-League season overcoming a beleaguered 10-man SC Bengaluru 2-0 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Friday.

The match saw Aizawl capitalize on a defensive blunder by Bengaluru for the opening goal in the first half, while Lalhriatpuia Lalrinfela added a second in the dying minutes to ensure all three points.

SC Bengaluru entered the match under pressure, having suffered a 1-0 defeat against Inter Kashi in their opener. In contrast, following a draw against Dempo SC in their first match, Aizawl FC were pegged as favourites and quickly demonstrated why, asserting control and keeping the possession largely in their favour. The home crowd's support seemed to invigorate Aizawl, who started the match with high intensity.

Despite a strong start from Aizawl, Bengaluru initially managed to hold their own. Their defence, well-organised at the onset, successfully thwarted Aizawl's early advances. However, the match's dynamics changed dramatically in the 21st minute due to a costly error by Bengaluru's defence.

Goalkeeper S Bordoloi mishandled a back pass from left-back Shanid Valan, which led to an own goal, giving Aizawl a rather unexpected lead. Valan's intended pass back to Bordoloi lacked precision, and despite the goalkeeper's desperate dive, he couldn't prevent the ball from crossing the line.

The own goal boosted Aizawl's confidence, and they intensified their attacks, looking to extend their lead. Lalrinzuala had an excellent opportunity to score but his shot, after a clever feint that left the goal at his mercy, frustratingly missed the target. SC Bengaluru, trying to claw their way back into the game, came close when substitute Arjun Gouda's powerful attempt struck the woodwork, denying them a much-needed equaliser.

The match was effectively sealed in the 89th minute when Lalrinfela received the ball just outside the box and unleashed a fierce strike that found the back of the net, doubling Aizawl's lead and cementing their dominance. Bengaluru's hopes were further dashed when Oinam Sanatomba Singh received a red card for a rough challenge on Zomuansanga in the added minutes of the match, reducing the visitors to 10 men and compounding their troubles.

