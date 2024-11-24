I-League 2024-25: Shillong Lajong wake up late to snatch a point from Churchill Brothers

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 24 : Shillong Lajong overturned a two-goal deficit in a tempestuous game to grab a point against Churchill Brothers in the I-League 2024-25 at the SSA Stadium on Sunday.

Churchill seized control of the game early, their midfield outpacing, outthinking and outworking the hosts. In the 14th minute, they took a deserved lead via Wayde Lekay. Played through via Colombian Sebastian Gutierrez's lobbed ball, the South African outmuscled defender Aman Ahlawat before lobbing the goalkeeper to give Churchill the lead.

Seven minutes later they had doubled it. Lekay again was the scorer, his quick thinking when offside outwitting Lajong's high line defence who were looking for the flag. Lekay had ignored the first pass though and Gutierrez instead picked it up on the left wing. His low cross to the near post was finished brilliantly by an onrushing Lekay.

Despite facing a two-goal deficit, Lajong never let their attacking instincts wilt, and an eager crowd did not let them forget it either. The combined effort paid dividends in the 35th minute, Hardy Cliff Nongbiri winning a contested ball, and Brazilian Renan Paulinho squaring it from the right, to fellow countryman Douglas Tardin at the top of the box. Tardin took a brilliant first touch, turned and slotted it into the bottom corner all in one motion. The hosts were back in the game.

The goal got Lajong in the mood for more, and soon enough Churchill were staving off wave after wave of Lajong attacks. Tardin had another chance, this time the ball falling to him from the left wing. Again he turned and let fly early, the ball drifting just wide of the far post.

They got their deserved equaliser in the 50th, the roles between provider and scorer reversed. From a quick throw-in, Lajong played a series of smart one-twos before Tardin laid it off for Paulinho inside the box, who guided a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Despite the attacking endeavours of both teams, neither could break the deadlock, the final quarter of the game an end-to-end affair that lacked quality in the final third. In the end, a point each was a fair result.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor