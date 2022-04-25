I-League: Coach Vincenzo delighted as Gokulam Kerala break record for longest unbeaten run

Phase 2 of the I-League is underway and with it has come a glut of goals. Across six matches, 16 goals were scored, and there was plenty of entertainment for the fans as they were welcomed back into the stadiums after a long time.

However, it was Gokulam Kerala FC who stole all the headlines in this Gameweek. With their 2-0 win against RoundGlass Punjab FC, they have now broken the record formerly set by Churchill Brothers FC Goa for most unbeaten games in the I-League, which lasted 17 games.

After the match, we had the chance to catch up with Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese, who was the mastermind behind their title win last season, and for setting themselves up in pole position to defend their crown.

Delighted after breaking the record, coach Annese said, "It is of course a great feeling to break this record. However, this is our sixth consecutive win in the I-League as well, and it is a very important one for us."

He continued, "I'm so happy also for the record, that we represent Gokulam Kerala FC. I'm so happy for the guys, for Alex (Saji) who won the Man of the Match. I'm so happy for the President, the staff, we do a very good job and I hope to continue like this. Congratulations to all the fans, the supporters of Gokulam Kerala FC and it is an amazing feeling to break this record."

Mohammedan SC dropped points in their most recent game, which means Gokulam Kerala FC have extended their lead at the top of the table by six points.

When asked about his thoughts on whether his team are now in pole position to win the I-League, coach Annese was quick to suggest that he is not looking any further than the next game. "I do not think about becoming champions, my only aim is to win the next game against Churchill Brothers FC Goa."

When coach Annese was asked to describe his team in just one word, this is what he had to say, "Sacrifice and commitment! Winning against each team in India is very tough, but when you commit yourself to the team, nobody can stop you! When you live with this mentality, the results will also follow. I believe so much in this group of players and the hard work they have done together."

Gokulam Kerala FC will have a well-deserved rest in the next Gameweek, following which they will return to action on April 30, 2022, against Churchill Brothers FC Goa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor