I-League: Real Kashmir's Brazilian striker Tiago Adan aims to be the top scorer

This being his first season with the Snow Leopards, Tiago feels the warm reception that he has received at Real Kashmir has helped him adapt quickly to the new club.

"I adapted to the club quickly and very easily. I was very well received by everyone in the club and I was extremely happy with that," said the forward.

After having spent almost his entire career in Brazil to date, the 33-year-old felt motivated to take up a new challenge in India, something that will perhaps help him gain a better understanding of a different culture in both football and in life.

"I am a person who is motivated by new challenges and playing in India was one of them. I wanted to know about football in India and that motivated me to come here. I also wanted to understand new cultures and India is one of the best places for that," he said.

The 1.90-metre striker was pleased with the result that his team achieved in the opening game of the season, and will be looking to pick up right from where he left off.

"It was a very good experience for the entire team, gaining all three points against a well-trained team in Aizawl FC. We also came up against fellow Hero I-League side Sreenidi Deccan FC in the IFA Shield final, and it helped us a lot to understand their philosophy and style of play. We are confident ahead of the restart," said Tiago.

Predominantly a striker, Tiago is a physical forward and an excellent passer of the ball. However, he knows and wants to make sure that he can contribute to the team in every manner possible.

"Being an attacker is not just about being a good finisher in the box anymore, you have to sacrifice for the team and help out. You need to be able to take up different positions during the game as is mandated by the coach," he said.

Adan has been with Real Kashmir for just about half a season and has already won the IFA Shield, defeating fellow Hero I-League side Sreenidi Deccan in the final. The attacker believes that his club possesses everything to win the I-League title.

"The team certainly has the potential to seek the title; we just need to be focused on every match. This year, we will do everything to become champions of the I-League," said Adan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor