I was desperate to win one: Jack Grealish after lifting FA Cup trophy

London [UK], June 4 : After winning his first FA Cup title Manchester City winger Jack Grealish depicted how desperate he was to lift the cup after previously missing the opportunity in 2015.

Manchester City lifted their seventh FA Cup title and second under the Spanish manager Pep Guardiola on Saturday after a 2-1 victory against their arch-rivals Manchester United.

Grealish once again showcased his skills and quality on the ball in one of the biggest games of his career. After the game, the English winger reflected on how desperately he wanted to lift the

"It's something you dream of as a little kid. We know what it means to play in this and to play in a final. I lost one when I was at Aston Villa and I was desperate to win one," Grealish said as quoted by Manchestercity.com

"The best thing about this team is we have a mix of everything. We have confidence, experienced and younger lads, and so much belief in ourselves and it showed out there."

With a domestic double in their grasp, City will eye to achieve a historic treble next week in the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan. The English winger revealed the plan before the Blues appear to play their final game of the season.

"I'm going to enjoy it of course. Then tomorrow it's straight back into training and recovery ahead of next week. I love this team so much, the players and the staff. Hopefully, we can have a good week and then get ready for next week," Grealish signed off.

During the game, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan sensationally volleyed his team into the lead after just 12 seconds, breaking the previous record of Louis Saha's 25-second goal in the 2009 FA Cup final.

United were on the verge of freezing on the big stage during City's dominating beginning, but they stayed in the game and equalised when Jack Grealish was penalised for handball after blocking an Aaron Wan-Bissaka pass, which was seen by VAR. Bruno Fernandes finished the job from the spot to level the scores in the 33rd minute.

City got back their lead again when Kevin De Bruyne found Gundogan on the outside of the box and he controlled his second volleyed finish of the game past David de Gea, who was caught off guard in the 51st minute.

An offside flag prevented Gundogan a hat-trick, and United attacked again in stoppage time, but an epic scramble ended with Raphael Varane's strike hitting the top of the crossbar.

