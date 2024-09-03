Igor Stimac wishes Manolo before Intercontinental Cup challenge

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Former head coach of Indian football team Igor Stimac wished current national team coach Manolo Marquez as the team takes on Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup on Tuesday at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad

"Wishing Manolo and Blue Tigers best of luck for tonight. I know there has barely been any preparation time but excited to see the boys back on the pitch and I'm sure Manolo has studied the opponent well to come up with a plan for them. Make our country proud, Jai Hind"

https://x.com/stimac_igor/status/1830894343810330848

It will be the start of a new chapter for the team under Manolo. One which hopes to reset the ache of the past and get the Blue Tigers back on the prowl for bigger things.

The Intercontinental Cup provides a great dress rehearsal for the bigger task awaiting India in the coming year, the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. For now, playing a good brand of football and preparing for the future has more importance than results.

India's opponents Mauritius are also in a similar situation, using the Intercontinental Cup as preparation for their competitive matches ahead. In their ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, they have picked up four points in as many matches, including a win over higher-ranked Eswatini in their previous outing in June. Before the qualifying games resume in March next year, Mauritius look to make the most of their preparatory match windows, the release added.

Mauritius' head coach Guillaume Moullec took charge of Les Dodos in May and affirmed that his team will continue with a similar approach as they've been doing in the last couple of months.

After Tuesday's match, Mauritius will face the third participants of the tournament, Syria on September 6. India will then face Syria on September 9 in the last match. The team with the most points after all three matches will be crowned champions of the Intercontinental Cup 2024.

