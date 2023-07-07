"I'm ready to compete...": Arda Guler

Madrid [Spain], July 7 : Real Madrid's latest signing Arda Guler has asserted that he is willing to fight for his place in Los Blanco's star-studded midfield squadron.

Real Madrid have fortified their midfield this season by signing Jude Bellingham, recalling Brahim and extending the contracts of experienced midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Under such circumstances, Guler will find it hard to make his place in the playing XI as the system that the Spanish Giants operate in only requires three midfielders. Yet he is still willing to fight for his place.

"There are a lot of good players. I'm ready to compete and I'm going to earn my position, I'm going to give it everything to earn my place at the club. I want to stay and play here. If I get a chance to play I will take it. I'm not contemplating any other possibility. I've been offered to play and that's what I'm going to do," Guler said as quoted by realmadrid.com.

He further went on to reveal that along with Real Madrid many clubs showed interest in him but as soon as he got the proposal from the Spanish Club he didn't have to think twice before making his decision.

"Many clubs have shown interest and we had contact with some, but when Real Madrid came in and told me that I'd be able to play, the rest of the offers became worthless. This is the best club in the world and they didn't need to tell me anything else to convince me," Guler added.

Finally, he went on to explain his emotions after leaving the Turkish club Fenerbahce where he enjoyed a successful period of time.

"Emotionally it has been very tough, but if the best club in the world calls you and it's the club you want to go to. I love them all very much and I don't want them to feel bad. They will understand me, they will hope that I succeed in my career and they will be understanding, because I'm going to the best club in the world and they will also benefit financially from my decision," Guler signed off.

