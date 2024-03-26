IND vs AFG, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India Suffers 1-2 Defeat to Afghanistan in Sunil Chhetri's 150th Game

India's hopes for a World Cup qualifying win and a special celebration for their captain were dashed on Tuesday, March 26, as Afghanistan staged a dramatic comeback to secure a 2-1 victory at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The match marked a historic milestone for Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, who made his 150th international appearance. Chhetri, inching closer to Lionel Messi's international goal tally, scored his 94th goal for India in the first half from a penalty (originally reported by another source). The penalty was awarded after Afghanistan's Haroon Amiri committed a handball violation on Manvir Singh's cross (details added from second source). Chhetri confidently converted, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

However, their joy was short-lived. Afghanistan emerged with renewed determination in the second half, equalizing through Akbari in the 70th minute. The tide continued to turn against India as they conceded a late penalty. Sharif Mukhammad stepped up and converted from the spot to secure a stunning victory for Afghanistan.

The result will come as a major blow to India's World Cup qualification ambitions. They were heavily favoured to win against their opponents, especially after dominating the first half. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be celebrating a historic victory that showcases their growing strength in Asian football.