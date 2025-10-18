India come from behind to seal maiden AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualification

Bishkek [Kyrgyz Republic], October 18 : Grit, determination, and the willingness to create history were written all over the scoreline when India, for the first time ever, sealed qualification for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup after defeating Uzbekistan 2-1 in their last match of the qualifiers at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, as per the official website of AIFF.

India came from behind after an inspired first-half substitution by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, bringing on Thandamoni Baskey in place of Bonifilia Shullai in the 40th minute. The substitute equalised in the 55th minute before setting up Anushka Kumari in the 66th to help India overturn Uzbekistan's lead. Shakhzoda Alikhonova had put Uzbekistan in the lead in the 38th minute.

With this win, India finished top of Group G with six points from two matches and qualified for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026, their first ever continental qualification at this age group. The Young Tigresses had last featured in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in 2005, when 11 teams participated directly.

While India needed only a draw to seal their ticket to China, it was Uzbekistan who started off on the front foot, putting numbers on the left flank to probe at the India defence.

The Young Tigresses, on the other hand, played on the counter, with Anushka Kumari getting off a volley from outside the box that was easily caught by Uzbekistan goalkeeper Mariya Khalkulova.

Despite creating chances in the first half, India found themselves staring at a defeat, and by extension, non-qualification, when Shakhzoda Alikhonova's volley from outside the box struck the underside of the crossbar and went in the 38th minute.

Alexandersson, who had already shown that he was not averse to making substitutions in the first half when he replaced Valaina Fernandes with Taniya Devi Tonambam in the 21st minute, made another substitution with just five minutes of regulation time left - one that would play a crucial role in turning the match around - Thandamoni replacing Bonifilia.

The results did not show immediately, however. Even after the change of ends, India seemed, for a while, shell-shocked at being behind against Uzbekistan. Everything from their clearances to their passes and their build-up seemed hurried. A 0-1 defeat would dash the dreams of the Young Tigresses.

It was, however, a moment of quick thinking by substitute Thandamoni that put them back on track. Latching on to an aerial through ball played over the Uzbekistan defence, Thandamoni sprinted into the box, only to be thwarted by opposition defender Mariya Dakhova. The former, however, had the presence of mind to steal the ball back from the Uzbekistan defender and cut inside before scoring at the near post.

Lightning struck a second time, just 11 minutes later, when Anushka's clever turn beat two markers as she played the ball to Thandamoni, who cleverly played it back to the former with her first touch. With just the goalkeeper to beat, Anushka slipped it in at the far post. India now had a cushion. They were winning, but even a draw would be enough to qualify.

The loss of composure switched over to the Uzbekistan camp after Anushka's goal. A few tackles flew in, and words were exchanged aplenty, but the Indian defence and midfield worked in tandem to make sure that Uzbekistan could not pose any serious threat.

Thandamoni created another good chance in the 83rd minute when she ran through into the box and played it to Pritika Barman, who was eventually flanked by two defenders inside the box.

The Young Tigresses managed the game in the closing stages and ensured qualification, joining the senior women's team and the U20 women's teams in their continental adventures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor