India leave Pakistan flustered with a 5-2 win in SAFF Women's Championship opener

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 17 : India made a blistering start to their South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship 2024 campaign as they outclassed Pakistan 5-2 in a Group A match at the Dasharath Stadium on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The five-time champions led 4-1 at half time.

While India grabbed three points with consummate ease in the opening encounter of the three-team group that also have Bangladesh, the match featured skipper Loitongbam Ashalata Devi's 100th appearance for the Blue Tigresses and the 50th international goal of prolific striker Ngangom Bala Devi, who became the first Indian woman footballer to do so, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

While Grace Dangmei (2), Manisha, Bala Devi and Jyoti Chauhan scored for India, Suha Hirani and Kayla Marie Siddique found the net for Pakistan.

The two traditional rivals have so far met four times in the international arena and India emerged triumphant on all four occasions.

With a goodly crowd present at the Dasharath Stadium to witness the clash of the arch-rivals, India wasted no time to launch an onslaught that fetched them the first goal in the fifth minute.

The Pakistan defence, which had a rather difficult time to contain an overlapping Ranjana Chanu on the left, had the first test of the wing back when she sliced in to send a cross that was converted smoothly by Player of the Match Grace Dangmei with a shot from outside the box.

If this was a fine strike and the result of a well-rehearsed move, then the next three goals also didn't lag behind in class and character. The second goal in the 17th minute had the signature of Bala Devi's skills written all over as the seasoned campaigner gave a through pass that had the entire Pakistan defence rattled. Manisha found the pass and beat goalkeeper Nisha Ashraf with a left-footer.

Then came the moment of glory for Bala Devi. The elegant striker was spotted wiping her tears when the National Anthem was played at the start of the match.

In the 35th minute she banged the net off an indirect free-kick. The stamp of class the shot carried with it proved too much for the rival custodian.

After Grace scored her second and India's fourth goal in the 42nd minute off another Ranjana cross, Pakistan pulled one back just before half time when India conceded a penalty. Suha Hirani's was an angular one to the top corner and Panthoi Chanu had little chance against it.

India's neighbours suddenly looked rejuvenated after finding the target for the first time against India. They scored another through Kayla Marie Siddique immediately after the half taking full advantage of some confusion in the Indian area.

As Pakistan pressed on the gas in search of more success upfront, their challenges were finally quelled with the fifth goal when substitute Jyoti Chauhan neatly headed in a Dalima Chhibber corner in the 78th minute to score her first Senior India goal.

India: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu (GK); Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (C), Dalima Chhibber; Sangita Basfore (Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi 83'), Naorem Priyangka Devi (Aruna Bag 70'), Anju Tamang; Grace Dangmei (Soumya Guguloth 70'), Ngangom Bala Devi (Jyoti 58'), Manisha (Sandhiya Ranganathan 83').

