Indian football stars Kiran Pisda, M K Kashmina set to soar with WFC Dinamo Zagreb

New Delhi, Nov 8 In a significant milestone for Indian women's football, Kiran Pisda and M K Kashmina have secured professional contracts in the prestigious Croatian club WFC Dinamo Zagreb.

Their selection was made possible through the 'Women in Sports Elite Football Trials, second edition, organised by Women in Sports in collaboration with the AMPL Foundation and Football Players’ Association of India.

The trials, held at the AIFF training centre in Rajarhat, witnessed 27 talented female footballers vying for spots in clubs from Australia and Europe. The head coaches of Western United FC Melbourne, Adelaide United FC, Perth SC, WFC Dinamo Zagreb, and Marbella FC conducted the trials at AIFF's National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

Former Kerala Blasters player Kiran Pisda and ex-Gokulam and national team player M K Kashmina attracted the selection committee at WFC Dinamo Zagreb. Their performances in the domestic league played a significant role in their selection.

Expressing her excitement, Kiran Pisda said, "I am thrilled to join WFC Dinamo Zagreb and am committed to giving my best for the club. The confidence gained from my domestic performances will drive me to excel on this international platform. Though the season has already started we are sure we will adapt soon and perform well."

Equally elated, Kashmina shared her enthusiasm, stating, "This is a dream come true for me. Playing in Europe has always been my aspiration, and I am eager to gain valuable experience at the highest level. I look forward to embarking on this journey with the team."

Marija Margareta Damjanovic, Head Coach & Sports Director, “We are truly glad that we have brought new and quality players to our team, because it is important to have a healthy competition among the team. We believe that they will adapt quickly and help our team to achieve our goals.”

Sanaya, the Founder and Director of Women in Sports, emphasized the organization's vision to provide Indian athletes with opportunities to excel internationally. She stated, "The selection of Kiran and Kashmina epitomizes our goal at Women in Sports. We are dedicated to offering a platform where Indian athletes can shine and compete at the highest level."

The initiative by Women in Sports aims to empower women athletes, enabling them to reach their full potential in sports by granting them access to superior opportunities both nationally and internationally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor