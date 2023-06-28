Indian Super League: Amey Ranawade joins Odisha FC on loan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC, on Tuesday, announced that they have signed Amey Ranawade on a season-long loan from Mumbai City FC.

The young defender has made a name for himself in the Indian football circuit, impressing fans and critics alike with his adaptability and consistent defensive performances.

According to ISL, Ranawade commenced his professional career with DSK Shivajians, where he showcased immense potential which earned him a move to Mohun Bagan, one of India's most storied football clubs, where he won the prestigious CFL Cup (Calcutta Football League) during the 2018-19 season. Following his stint with Mohun Bagan, Ranawade went on to represent FC Goa and Bengaluru United, gaining valuable experience and further honing his skills.

However, it was his spell with Mumbai City FC that genuinely catapulted him into the national football spotlight. Under the guidance of coach Sergio Lobera, Ranawade enjoyed a highly successful campaign with Mumbai City FC during the ISL 2020-21 season. The defender played a vital role in Mumbai City FC's triumph, as they were crowned ISL Champions and picked up the League Winners' Shield as well.

Ranawade featured in 20 games, showcasing his defensive prowess to help his team achieve the coveted double. Amey also featured in the Islanders' squad representing India in the AFC Champions League. Now, in the next chapter of his career, Ranawade is all set to make his mark at Odisha FC. The move to Odisha FC on a season-long loan presents an exciting opportunity for the defender to continue his growth and contribute to the club's ambitions.

With his experience, technical ability, and winning mentality, Ranawade is expected to bolster Odisha FC's defensive line.

