Indian Super League: Odisha FC sign Lenny Rodrigues on one-year deal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 : Odisha FC have confirmed the signing of Lenny Rodrigues on a one-year deal with an option to extend it for a further year.

With an impressive track record and a wealth of experience, Lenny brings a winning mentality and valuable expertise to the team, ISL said in a release.

Before joining Odisha FC, Rodrigues has showcased his talent at various clubs across India. He began his professional career with boyhood club Churchill Brothers, then Dempo FC and subsequently played for Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

During his time at these clubs, Rodrigues has achieved remarkable success, capturing several prestigious titles. He played a crucial role in FC Goa's triumph in the Super Cup. Lenny has also won I-League twice, the ISL League Winners' Shield including the Federation Cup and the Durand Cup.

In addition to his club achievements, Rodrigues has also made notable contributions to the Indian National Football Team. He was a part of the team that clinched the prestigious Nehru Cup.

The release said Rodrigues is known for his versatility and adaptability in the midfield. "His ability to control the game in the middle, read, and distribute the ball effectively makes him a vital asset to any team. Rodrigues possesses excellent passing abilities, enabling him to dictate the tempo of the game and create opportunities for the team," the release said.

