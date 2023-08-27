Indian U-16 Men's Team names 23-member squad for SAFF U-16 Championship in Bhutan

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Indian U-16 Men's Team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-16 Championship to be played in Thimphu, Bhutan from September 1 to September 10.

According to AIFF's official website, the Blue Colts are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside Nepal and Bangladesh.

Hosts Bhutan, Maldives, and Pakistan make up Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The training camp began in Srinagar in July with over 50 probables picked up after extensive scouting in five zones across the country – East, West, North, South, and Northeast. The final list of 23 was chosen by Ahmed after over a month of training in Srinagar.

India's squad for the SAFF U16 Championship 2023:

Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Arush Hari.

Defenders: Ngariyambam Abhijit, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Chingtham Renin Singh, Karish Soram.

Midfielders: Newton Singh, Kangujam Yoihenba Meitei, Levis Zangminlun, Bobby Singh, Abdul Salha, Ngamgouhou Mate, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash.

Forwards: Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat, Airborlang Kharthangmaw.

Coach: Ishfaq Ahmed.

