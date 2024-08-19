Inter Kashi FC strengthens squad with Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Inter Kashi FC is making headlines in the transfer market, solidifying their ambitions by securing top-tier talent. After bringing on board Antonio Lopez Habas, a successful coach in the Indian Super League, the club has now signed Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko, adding depth and experience to their lineup.

The club announced Kauko's signing on Monday through Instagram.

Kauko, who has previously won the ISL title with Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), will now look to weave his magic in Inter Kashi's midfield as they aim for success in the I-League.

Kauko first entered Indian football on June 24, 2021, when he signed a two-year deal with MBSG. However, his debut with the club was less than ideal, as Mohun Bagan suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Uzbekistan's Nasaf in the AFC Cup. Despite this rocky start, Kauko soon found his footing in the Indian Super League.

The Finnish midfielder made his ISL debut on November 19, 2021, against Kerala Blasters. He scored his first goal in the league on February 12, 2022, against NorthEast United FC, ending his debut season with three goals.

However, the following season was marred by a serious knee injury that Kauko sustained during a match against FC Goa, which Mohun Bagan lost 3-0.

The injury sidelined him for nearly 16 months, a challenging period in his career. Despite this setback, Kauko's resilience saw him make a strong return to the pitch, rejoining Mohun Bagan for the latter half of the 2023-2024 season, replacing Hugo Boumous in the squad.

On March 31, 2024, Kauko scored his first goal, post-injury, in a crucial match against Chennaiyin FC, helping Mohun Bagan lift the ISL Shield.

His contributions last season were significant, with 14 ISL appearances, four assists, and a goal against NorthEast United FC on their home turf.

In total, he has scored 10 goals in 51 matches for the Mariners, proving his value as a reliable and effective midfielder.

As he joins Inter Kashi FC, Kauko brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality.

