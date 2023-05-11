Inter Milan clinch 2-0 win over AC Milan in UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg

Milan [Italy], May 11 : Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final.

Inter Milan scored two early goals, giving them an upper hand against their opponents.

The first goal was scored by the evergreen striker Edin Dzeko in the eighth minute of the match. Three minutes later Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the second goal for his side.

Edin Dzeko scored a comfortable volley in the right top corner of the net. Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan sent the AC Milan keeper the wrong way and passed the ball into the net to make the score 2-0.

Inter Milan had a total of 15 shots out of which five were on target. They fell short of possession as they only managed to get 48 per cent of ball possession during the game. They had a total of 350 passes with a passing accuracy of 77 per cent.

Whereas, AC Milan had a total of 13 shots but only two were on target. Though throughout the match they controlled the ball as they had a total of 56 per cent possession but they failed to score. They accumulated a total of 470 passes with 83 per cent passing accuracy.

AC Milan missed crucial attacking players on their sides. The Portuguese winger Rafael Leao was ruled out of the squad because of an injury. The veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also not included in the squad due to a knee injury.

After the match, Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko told Sky Sports, "It feels very good, especially because it's a derby. We played away on paper. It's a great result for us. Sometimes you get into this difficult moment where the ball doesn't want to go in. Patience and work always pay off. I was calm knowing the goals would come as always. Today is the proof."

The two sides will be facing each other for the 2nd Leg of the Semi-Final on May 17.

