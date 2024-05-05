ISL 2023-24: Full list of award winners

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 : The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 concluded with Mumbai City FC clinching the ISL Cup, overcoming defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

In a dramatic turnaround, the Islanders rallied with three second-half goals after conceding early in the match, clinching their second ISL Cup trophy. Their first ISL Cup triumph came in the 2020-21 season, also against the Mariners, in a memorable comeback 2-1 victory.

After losing out on the League Shield to the same opponent last month, this victory marked sweet revenge for the Islanders, achieved at the same venue and before a jam-packed stadium.

The best player in the league, the highest goalscorer, the keeper with the most clean sheets, and the best young player were bestowed, along with two team awards for exceptional performance throughout the season.

These awards were presented before the Islanders lifted the ISL Cup trophy for the 2023-24 season, bringing the curtain down on an enthralling seven-month-long season.

Here is the list of individual and team award winners from the ISL 2023-24 season:

Golden Glove - Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC)

Golden Boot - Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC)

Emerging Player of the League - Vikram Partap Singh (Mumbai City FC)

Player of the League - Dimitrios Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

ISL League Winner - Mohun Bagan Super Giant

ISL Cup Winner - Mumbai City FC

Best Pitch - Jamshedpur FC

Grassroots Award - FC Goa

Best Elite Youth Program - Bengaluru FC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor