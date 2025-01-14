ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC aim to settle scores on first league visit to Mohammedan SC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14 : Chennaiyin FC will be eyeing revenge on their first visit to the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League on Wednesday when they take on Mohammedan SC in a league match.

Their clash with Mohammedan on Wednesday provides Owen Coyle's men a chance to settle scores, following a narrow defeat earlier in the season but, the head coach is aware of the promoted side's prowess, who come into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC.

"They are a really positive side, Mohammedan, and they showed that again in their win against Bengaluru, which was a fantastic result for them," said Coyle in the pre-match press conference in Chennai, as quoted by a release from Chennaiyin FC.

"We give them the utmost respect, but it's a game we are looking forward to. We're starting now to get the group back (from injuries and suspensions) and that can only help us in the remaining games," he added.

One player who recently returned from injury is Ankit Mukherjee.

Speaking about his recovery and his plans for the season, Ankit said, "It feels good to come back and train with the team. I started a game (vs Odisha) after more than two months. I am ready and positive for the season ahead. We did well in the last game and we want to build from there."

Coyle side was disappointed to come out from the game against Odisha with a point, following their first goal. The head coach addressed the same but underlined the level of performance he has come to expect from his team.

"The final result was disappointing but not the performance, the boys were excellent. How good they were was there for everyone to see. The only reason we dropped points was due to the terrible decision against us. That being said at 2-1 we have to defend our goal better," Coyle said.

"But the level of performance we gave was incredible, we scored two outstanding goals, Jordan (Gil) could have probably had a hattrick, Irfan (Yadwad) had a couple of chances. So that's the level of performance I expect," he added.

Lastly, Coyle confirmed captain Ryan Edwards is a doubt for Mohammedan, but remained hopeful of including Elsinho back in the matchday squad.

