ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC slump to 2-0 defeat against East Bengal at home

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 : Chennaiyin FC suffered a 2-0 defeat against East Bengal FC in their Indian Super League 2024-25 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Despite dominating early proceedings, the Marina Machans couldn't convert their chances and were punished in the second half by a clinical East Bengal side.

Head coach Owen Coyle opted for a midfield pairing of Connor Shields and Lalrinliana Hnamte, with Lukas Brambilla deployed further forward. In the attack, Daniel Chima Chukwu replaced Wilmar Jordan Gil, supported by Farukh Choudhary and Irfan Yadwad.

Back in front of their home crowd after almost a month, Chennaiyin started positively. Shields caused early chaos in the East Bengal box with a dangerous cross, leading to an early corner. From the resulting set-piece, defender PC Laldinpuia headed the ball straight at the goalkeeper, registering Chennaiyin's first shot on target.

The Marina Machans continued to test the East Bengal defence, with Chima Chukwu frequently getting in behind the backline. The Nigerian striker forced a save at the half-hour mark and was denied a clear scoring opportunity moments later when Anwar Ali's challenge went unpunished by the referee.

The hosts resumed after the break with the same attacking intent but fell behind against the run of play in the 54th minute. Vishnu PV capitalized on a loose ball to score from close range, giving East Bengal the lead.

Determined to respond, Coyle made attacking substitutions, introducing Vincy Barretto, Jordan Gil, and Gurkirat Singh just after the hour mark. However, despite their efforts, Chennaiyin couldn't find an equalizer. East Bengal sealed the win in the 85th minute when Jeakson Singh unleashed a powerful strike from distance, leaving the home side with no way back.

The Marina Machans will be determined to bounce back and give their fans something to cheer for when they take on Hyderabad FC at home on December 11, Wednesday.

