ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan SC hold Chennaiyin FC to 2-2 draw

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 15 : Mohammedan SC came from behind to hold Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Wednesday.

Laldinpuia Pachua opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC in the 10th minute before Lukas Brambilla doubled the lead in the 49th minute. Manvir Singh brought Mohammedan SC back into the game in added time (90+5') before Remsanga found the equaliser (90+12') late in the game. However, Connor Shields with two sensational assists, now leads the assists charts this season (8), a release said.

It was a slow start, with both teams looking to settle their nerves before making those extravagant passes. Mohammedan SC looked a very upbeat unit, with Mirjalol Kasimov playing a more attacking role in the absence of Alexis Gomez. The Uzbek midfielder ventured forward and combined well with Carlos Franca. He also tried his luck from long range but failed to test Mohammed Nawaz in goal.

Despite the good start, the home team found themselves trailing in the 10th minute when Connor Shields's delivery from a flag kick found Laldinpuia in the penalty area, completely unmarked. The defender calmly headed it past Padam Chhetri in goal to hand the Marina Machans an early lead against the run of play. The goal gave that extra bit of confidence to Chennaiyin FC as they moved the ball better than before.

In the 20th minute, Mohammedan SC almost found the equaliser when Franca powered through Elsinho with a marauding run, driving into the penalty area. However, the Brazilian's subsequent effort was slightly off target.

Andrey Chernyshov's men got another opportunity in the 28th minute when Nawaz recklessly brought down Remsanga in the penalty area. It was a golden chance for the hosts to claw their way back into the game but Nawaz redeemed himself by denying Kasimov from the spot. It was also their third missed spot-kick of the ongoing season.

The first half ended with a sensational opportunity for Chennaiyin FC to double the lead when Lukas Brambilla unleashed Wilmar Jordan Gil through on goal. With only the goalkeeper to beat, the Colombian hammered it on target but Padam was positioned correctly to deny him the goal.

Chernyshov bolstered his forwardline by bringing on Adison Singh to facilitate Franca at the start of halftime. Meanwhile, Laldinliana Renthlei came on for Ankit Mukherjee for the visitors.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half with a lot more intensity and they latched onto Kasimov's indecisiveness to open up the Mohammedan SC backline. Shields recycled the possession before releasing Brambilla, who drove into the box before slotting it past Padam to double the lead in the 49th minute.

It was a feisty second half with plenty of tackles flying in from both teams. Mohammedan SC moved the ball slowly, failing to challenge Chennaiyin FC's backline. On the other hand, the early goal in the second period allowed the visitors to take their foot off the pedal.

The hosts had an opportunity to get back in the game when Kasimov's long pass was headed into the penalty box by Florent Ogier. The ball reached Joe Zoherliana but the defender's subsequent effort trembled the crossbar on its way out.

The Black and Whites continued squandering chances when Franca glided past defenders on the left flank before drilling a cross into the penalty area. Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak arrived in time but his shot was a whisker away from goal.

Intending to close out the game, Owen Coyle brought on Daniel Chima Chukwu and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy replacing Brambilla and Bikash Yumnam. The final ten minutes of the regulation time saw Mohammedan SC throw bodies forward with the intention of breaking down the Chennaiyin FC backline, the release said.

They were eventually rewarded when two substitutes Makan Winkle Chothe and Manveer Saini combined with the latter hammering home the goal in added time following a fine touch in the penalty area. The hosts had an inspiring finish with a flurry of attacks and they eventually breached the Chennaiyin FC backline when Laldinpuia clipped Manvir in the penalty box awarding a penalty to Mohammedan SC. Laldinpuia received marching orders for his reckless challenge, reducing the visitors to 10 men. But things took a dramatic turn for Chennaiyin FC when Remsanga stepped up and converted from the spot (90+12) to hand the hosts a memorable draw at home.

Connor Shields was a livewire on the field for Chennaiyin FC tonight as he was the orchestrator for both goals. He also created five chances while clocking six crosses and a solitary clearance. He also completed 14 out of the 24 attempted passes.

Mohammedan SC will travel to Mumbai to lock horns with Mumbai City FC on January 26 whereas Chennaiyin FC will return home to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant on January 21.

