ISL 2024-25: Vinith shines on debut as Bengaluru FC triumphs over East Bengal FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 : The Sree Kanteerava Stadium buzzed with anticipation as Bengaluru FC (BFC) began their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign against visitors East Bengal FC (EBFC) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The electrifying atmosphere was fitting for a special day, particularly for 19-year-old attacking midfielder Vinith Venkatesh, who made his ISL debut under the watchful eye of head coach Gerard Zaragoza.

From the outset, Vinith played a pivotal role in the Blues' energetic start against the Red and Gold brigade of Kolkata.

His efforts were rewarded with a moment of brilliance. Seizing an opportunity, Vinith unleashed a low, drilled shot that zipped across the face of the East Bengal goal, leaving goalkeeper Prabsukhan Gill helpless as the ball nestled in the side netting. The stadium erupted in celebration.

"It was a really special night for me, scoring against such a big team in my own city. I feel really happy," said Vinith, as quoted by ISL.

With arms outstretched, Vinith rushed towards the ecstatic crowd, only to be enveloped in a jubilant embrace by captain Sunil Chhetri.

The veteran striker, who has achieved unparalleled success for both club and country, celebrated with the exuberance of a teenager, thumping Vinith's chest in sheer delight.

The strike not only secured the points for Bengaluru FC but also heralded the arrival of a promising young talent.

Earlier this year, Vinith was named Bengaluru FC's Reserve Player of the Year. He capped this achievement by scoring the decisive goal in his senior team debut.

Last season, he showcased his leadership skills by captaining the team in the Reliance Foundation Development League against Chennaiyin FC.

Head coach Gerard Zaragoza's composed guidance has been instrumental in Vinith's growth, providing the nurturing yet disciplined environment needed to turn potential into performance.

"He had a good first half, but he's young. He has quality, but he needs to improve his physique, his movements, and his tactical understanding of the game. We'll work with him to make him better," Zaragoza said, as quoted by ISL.

"He was nervous; it was his first match at Kanteerava, playing alongside players like Sunil Chhetri and Rahul Bheke. Then came a slight injury, and we hope it's nothing serious. He'll be ready to play again soon," Zaragoza added.

As the final whistle blew, it was clear that Vinith's debut goal was a moment to cherisha glimpse of a bright future for Bengaluru FC and Indian football.

