ISL: Bengaluru continue win streak with 3-0 victory over Mohun Bagan SG

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 : Bengaluru FC maintained their perfect start with a convincing 3-0 win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, Bengaluru FC is at the top with three wins in three matches, while MBSG is at sixth with a win, loss and a draw each.

Goals from Edgar Mendez, Suresh Singh, and Sunil Chhetri were enough to earn maximum points against the Mariners, as per an ISL press release.

Bengaluru FC wasted no time in stepping on the gas. The likes of Mendez, Chhetri, and Venkatesh kept the Mohun Bagan Super Giant defenders on their toes from the first minute. The Blues had the first opportunity of the game when Vinith's delivery from a free kick found Rahul Bheke in the box in the fifth minute. However, the experienced defender failed to test Vishal Kaith with his header.

The Blues were rewarded for their high-intensity football when Mendez scored the opener in the ninth minute. It was a well-worked corner from the hosts, which reached Nikhil Poojary in the box. Poojary guided his header towards Mendez's path, and the Spaniard turned it past Kaith to hand Bengaluru FC the lead.

Bengaluru FC maintained their control and rightfully doubled their lead in the 20th minute, courtesy of a goal from Suresh Singh. It was Mendez who made a darting run down the right flank and found Chhetri in the box with a well-weighted cross. The 40-year-old smartly flicked it into Suresh's path, who slammed it home, doubling the lead for the hosts.

Moments later, the Mariners' defence switched off again as Chhetri stole the ball from Apuia in midfield. However, his long-range effort was kept out by Kaith.

Bengaluru FC continued their rampant form in the second half. The Blues eventually added a third goal when Dippendu Biswas brought down Mendez in the penalty area, awarding the hosts a spot-kick. Chhetri stepped up and slotted it home in the 51st minute, etching his name in the history books as ISL's highest goalscorer with his 64th strike.

The visitors kept pushing in search of an opening, so much so that Jose Molina even turned to Jamie Maclaren in the 66th minute. The Mariners did come close to scoring through Aldred and Cummings, but their attempts lacked the venom to test Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal.

The Mariners threw bodies forward in search of something from the game, but the Bengaluru FC backline held their shape with aplomb. On the contrary, Suresh initiated a counter-attack and found Sivasakthi Narayanan unmarked in the box. However, the youngster's effort was exceptionally kept out by Kaith, saving Mohun Bagan SG from conceding another goal.

Chhetri put in a fantastic shift for Bengaluru FC, scoring a historic goal while setting up Suresh Singh for the second strike. Chhetri also completed 10 of his 16 attempted passes and created two chances.

Bengaluru FC will travel for their next match against Mumbai City FC on October 2, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to regroup as they face Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Kolkata Derby on October 5.

Brief Scores:

Bengaluru FC 3 (Edgar Mendez 9', Suresh Singh 20', Sunil Chhetri 51') - 0 Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor