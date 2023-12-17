ISL: Bengaluru FC return to winning ways with narrow victory over Jamshedpur FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 : Bengaluru FC came back to their winning ways under new head coach Gerard Zaragoza after they defeated Jamshedpur FC by 1-0 in the Indian Super League match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

From the beginning of the match, Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh started with some important stops to keep the scoreline level. Rehenesh has been a notch above the other players from the Red Miners this season as the team struggles to get wins in the league.

On the other hand, the Experienced attacking duo of Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez helped Bengaluru FC to get out of the losing streak. Skipper Chhetri stepped up to take a free kick in the 37th minute from nearly 30 yards out, and he shot it admirably well only for a full-stretched Rehenesh to dive and palm it away from the goal.

Meanwhile, Hernandez found gaps in the Jamshedpur FC backline that they could pounce upon. On one such opportunity, just a minute before the half-time break, he kept the ball on the right flank and played a lateral pass to Slavko Damjanovic who was a few yards away from Rehenesh.

But Damjanovic got a penalty for his side after the ball met the hand of Jamshedpur FC defender Elsinho. However, it was Hernandez who stepped in to take the shot from the spot kick.

The Spaniard hammered the ball into the bottom right corner to help the Blues get a foot ahead in the game.

Jamshedpur FC looked up to their midfielder Jeremy Monzorro to make a comeback in the game. In the 65th minute, Monzorro attempted to lob the ball over Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, only for it to deflect off hitting the outside of the upper net.

Zaragoza replaced Chhetri and Hernandez with the fresh legs of Monirul Molla and Harsh Patre in the second half, and the young duo worked their socks off to ensure that the lead didn't desert them until the end of the match.

Spaniard Javi Hernandez was named the 'Player of the Match' in Bengaluru's 1-0 win over Jamshedpur on Saturday.

